El sexy entrenador que es idéntico a Thor (Fotos)

“Thor”, el superhéroe creado por Marvel, existe en la vida real y no es Chris Hemsworth, quien le da vida en la ficción. Ben Mudge, un entrenador personal originario de Belfast, Irlanda del Norte, podría encarnar perfectamente al dios proveniente de Asgard.
Este hombre se hace llamar “Ben Mudge Aka Thor” y constantemente muestra en su Instagram la bendición que recibió de los dioses, al poseer un atractivo y musculoso cuerpo. Su parecido con el actor lo ha vuelto muy famoso en las redes sociales, donde posa con el martillo del Dios del Trueno.
My best attempt at a candid shot! 😂 … Not trying to be deep here but in light of some of the comments on @simplyshredded post of me I wanted to talk about this … You can’t please everyone! Everything has their own opinions and views! Some of the best conversations you have are with people who don’t share the same opinion as you … Do what makes you happy 😊! Happy people are nice to be around! … Hope you all have a great day you bunch of #heroes … 📷 Photo credits: @janicemudge 😘 & Box from @reform_health_performance … #happy #dontbeadick #thorsday #thor #gymwear #betterbodies #jackjones #idressedup #candidAF #belfast #queens #myhammer #mjolnir #gym #fitness
Sin embargo, una cruda realidad se esconde detrás de este sexy masajista. Ben sufre de fibrosis quítisca, razón por la que entrenar duro y comer bien para poder combatir las infecciones potencialmente mortales que lo aquejan y que sus órganos y sistema digestivo funcionen correctamente, reseña Nueva Mujer.
Happy #Thorsday everyone! … Just want to thank everyone for the amazing support! … What I would like to know is everyone else favourite super power! … Mine would be to learn and master anything in 24hrs … Leggings: @officialbetterbodies … #superhero #marvel #dc #thor #thorragnarok #thorsday #mjolnir #thorshammer #superpower #superpowers
Desde los 18 años, Ben decidió cambiar su estilo de vida. Ahora tiene un canal de Youtube y un blog en el que motiva a las personas a cuidar su alimentación y entrenar para que puedan mantenerse saludables como él.
Great shoot yesterday with this gentleman @martinirvinephotography … Easily my favourite shoot simply because I didn't have to prep for it at all! (Was at the cinema the night before so plenty of popcorn and sweets) … Also the theme of the shoot was epic! I have seen a few of the shots and they are amazing! All to be revealed soon. One hint is @thorragnarokfilm #Thor 😂 … Thanks for all the amazing support and all the kind comments over the last few days! 🤜🏻⚡️🤛🏻 … #thorsday #photoshoot #thor #thorragnarok #worthythor #Hammertime