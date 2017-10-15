El sexy entrenador que es idéntico a Thor (Fotos)

By
VAD Redacción JS
-

“Thor”, el superhéroe creado por Marvel, existe en la vida real y no es Chris Hemsworth, quien le da vida en la ficción. Ben Mudge, un entrenador personal originario de Belfast, Irlanda del Norte, podría encarnar perfectamente al dios proveniente de Asgard.

Este hombre se hace llamar “Ben Mudge Aka Thor” y constantemente muestra en su Instagram la bendición que recibió de los dioses, al poseer un atractivo y musculoso cuerpo. Su parecido con el actor lo ha vuelto muy famoso en las redes sociales, donde posa con el martillo del Dios del Trueno.

 

Sin embargo, una cruda realidad se esconde detrás de este sexy masajista. Ben sufre de fibrosis quítisca, razón por la que entrenar duro y comer bien para poder combatir las infecciones potencialmente mortales que lo aquejan y que sus órganos y sistema digestivo funcionen correctamente, reseña Nueva Mujer.

 

Desde los 18 años, Ben decidió cambiar su estilo de vida. Ahora tiene un canal de Youtube y un blog en el que motiva a las personas a cuidar su alimentación y entrenar para que puedan mantenerse saludables como él.

 