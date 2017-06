Hija de Kim Basinger posó en ropa interior para enviar un mensaje

This is who I am, take it or leave. I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I'm damaged goods because of my tattoos. Most days I'm self conscious, but today I love every curve and edge. Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves. I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because to be quite honest, what the is even the point of social media if you can't be who you truly are? I'm not here to mindfuck all of you into believing I am something that I'm not. I'm forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud. Today I hope everyone is proud of who they are and can recognize what they can accomplish! 🌹

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:00am PDT