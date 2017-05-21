La alfombra roja de los Billboard Music Awards 2017 (Fotos)

Gustavo Caballero /AFP
La señal E! Entertainment transmitirá en exclusiva a través de su pantalla y plataformas digitales para Latinoamérica y Argentina una nueva entrega de Alfombra Roja desde los Premios Billboard Music Awards 2017. Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde y Nicki Minaj serán sólo algunas de las estrellas que se presentarán en vivo desde el T-Mobile Arena en Las Vegas, Estados Unidos.
Liderando las nominaciones de la gran noche están Drake y The Chainsmokers, quienes se lucen con más de 22 nominaciones en categorías diferentes cada uno.
Los nominados a los Billboard Music Awards están basados en interacciones clave de los fans con la música, incluyendo ventas de álbumes y canciones digitales, programación en radio, streaming, giras e interacciones sociales.
Brandi Cyrus arrives for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
Recording artist Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Tish Cyrus arrive for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
Actor Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
Performer Halsey arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
Actress Lea Michele arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
Actress Lea Michele arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
Co-Host Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Recording artist Julia Michaels attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images /AFP
Singer Bebe Rexha arrives for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
Performer Camila Cabello arrives for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
TV personality Sibley Scoles arrives for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
Presenter Julia Michael arrives for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Music group BTS attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images /AFP
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: DJ Khaled attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images /AFP
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Actress Ashley Tisdale attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images /AFP
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Recording artist Lindsey Stirling attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images /AFP