Drake dominó los Billboard Music Awards 2017

By
VAD Redacción JS
-
Rapper Drake poses in the press room with his awards during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Drake won for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Views,' Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Streaming Artist, Top Streaming Song (Audio) for 'One Dance,' Top R&B Song for 'One Dance,' Top R&B Collaboration for 'One Dance,' Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Album for 'Views,' and Top Rap Tour. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON

Drake se coronó como el gran ganador de los Billboard Music Awards 2017. El canadiense obtuvo el premio más importante de la noche, Top Artist, y superó el récord de Adele como el artistas que ha ganado más Premios Billboard en un año: 13. Él recibió 22 nominaciones.

En la categoría Drake competía con Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes y The Chainsmokers. De ellos solo el rapero y The Chainsmokers llegaron a la ceremonia.

Rapper Drake poses in the press room with his awards during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Drake won for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for ‘Views,’ Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Streaming Artist, Top Streaming Song (Audio) for ‘One Dance,’ Top R&B Song for ‘One Dance,’ Top R&B Collaboration for ‘One Dance,’ Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Album for ‘Views,’ and Top Rap Tour. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Rapper Drake (C) accepts the Top Artist award onstage with songwriters, producers and father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

El auditorio del T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) albergó presentaciones de Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars y Lorde.

LOS GANADORES
Antes de la ceremonia televisada, se anunciaron los primeros ganadores en la web de los Billboard. Drake obtuvo 10 galardones en esta previa.

Otros primeros ganadores anunciados por Dick Clark Productions incluyen a Beyoncé, con cinco trofeos, y a Twenty One Pilots, con cuatro. The Chainsmokers obtuvo tres premios por adelantado.

Los ganadores que se anunciaron en la ceremonia televisada fueron:

Top Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Artista Femenino
Ganadora: Beyoncé
Nominadas:
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia

Top Artista Masculino
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
Justin Bieber
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: (L-R) Musicians Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers, Halsey, and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers accept Top Hot 100 Song for ‘Closer onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Top Hot 100 Song:
Ganador: The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer,”
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don't Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can't Stop the Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Billboard 200 Album
Ganador: Drake, Views
Nominados:
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy

Top New Artist:
Ganador: Zayn
Nominados:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Ganador: Twenty One Pilots
Nominados:
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
Beyoncé
Prince Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados: 
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:
Ganador: Twenty One Pilots
Nominados:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots

Top Collaboration
Ganador: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Musician Blake Shelton accepts Top Country Artist onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Top Country Artist
Ganador: Blake Shelton
Nominados: 
Florida Georgia Line
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Music group BTS accepts Top Social Artist from musician Lindsey Stirling (C) onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Music group BTS, winner of the Top Social Artist award, pose in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images/AFP

Top Social Artist
Ganador: BTS
Nominados:
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes