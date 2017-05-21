Drake dominó los Billboard Music Awards 2017

Drake se coronó como el gran ganador de los Billboard Music Awards 2017. El canadiense obtuvo el premio más importante de la noche, Top Artist, y superó el récord de Adele como el artistas que ha ganado más Premios Billboard en un año: 13. Él recibió 22 nominaciones.

En la categoría Drake competía con Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes y The Chainsmokers. De ellos solo el rapero y The Chainsmokers llegaron a la ceremonia.

El auditorio del T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) albergó presentaciones de Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars y Lorde.

LOS GANADORES

Antes de la ceremonia televisada, se anunciaron los primeros ganadores en la web de los Billboard. Drake obtuvo 10 galardones en esta previa.

Otros primeros ganadores anunciados por Dick Clark Productions incluyen a Beyoncé, con cinco trofeos, y a Twenty One Pilots, con cuatro. The Chainsmokers obtuvo tres premios por adelantado.

Los ganadores que se anunciaron en la ceremonia televisada fueron:

Top Artist:

Ganador: Drake

Nominados:

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Artista Femenino

Ganadora: Beyoncé

Nominadas:

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Artista Masculino

Ganador: Drake

Nominados:

Justin Bieber

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Song:

Ganador: The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer,”

Nominados:

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don't Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can't Stop the Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Billboard 200 Album

Ganador: Drake, Views

Nominados:

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top New Artist:

Ganador: Zayn

Nominados:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Ganador: Twenty One Pilots

Nominados:

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Ganador: Drake

Nominados:

Beyoncé

Prince Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Ganador: Drake

Nominados:

The Chainsmokers

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

Ganador: Drake

Nominados:

The Chainsmokers

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Ganador: Twenty One Pilots

Nominados:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Ganador: Drake

Nominados:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Collaboration

Ganador: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Nominados:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Country Artist

Ganador: Blake Shelton

Nominados:

Florida Georgia Line

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Social Artist

Ganador: BTS

Nominados:

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes