Drake dominó los Billboard Music Awards 2017

Drake se coronó como el gran ganador de los Billboard Music Awards 2017. El canadiense obtuvo el premio más importante de la noche, Top Artist, y superó el récord de Adele como el artistas que ha ganado más Premios Billboard en un año: 13. Él recibió 22 nominaciones.
En la categoría Drake competía con Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes y The Chainsmokers. De ellos solo el rapero y The Chainsmokers llegaron a la ceremonia.
El auditorio del T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas (Nevada, EEUU) albergó presentaciones de Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars y Lorde.
LOS GANADORES
Antes de la ceremonia televisada, se anunciaron los primeros ganadores en la web de los Billboard. Drake obtuvo 10 galardones en esta previa.
Otros primeros ganadores anunciados por Dick Clark Productions incluyen a Beyoncé, con cinco trofeos, y a Twenty One Pilots, con cuatro. The Chainsmokers obtuvo tres premios por adelantado.
Los ganadores que se anunciaron en la ceremonia televisada fueron:
Top Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Artista Femenino
Ganadora: Beyoncé
Nominadas:
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Artista Masculino
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
Justin Bieber
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Song:
Ganador: The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer,”
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don't Let Me Down”
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can't Stop the Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Billboard 200 Album
Ganador: Drake, Views
Nominados:
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top New Artist:
Ganador: Zayn
Nominados:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Ganador: Twenty One Pilots
Nominados:
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
Beyoncé
Prince Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Ganador: Twenty One Pilots
Nominados:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Ganador: Drake
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Collaboration
Ganador: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Nominados:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Country Artist
Ganador: Blake Shelton
Nominados:
Florida Georgia Line
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Social Artist
Ganador: BTS
Nominados:
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes