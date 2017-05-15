Conductora de TV sufrió un aborto mientras estaba al aire

La conductora de noticias deportivas, Sara Walsh conmovió a los Estados Unidos al contar lo que padeció mientras estaba al aire; algo que pocas mujeres podrían soportar.
Sara supo ser la cara visible de uno de los programas deportivos más famosos de la televisión. Su rostro, inconfundible para millones de espectadores en los Estados Unidos, volvió a ser noticia este fin de semana durante la celebración del Día de la Madre en aquel país.
Walsh, de 39 años contó los dramas que atravesó junto con su marido, el pitcher de Arizona Diamondsback, Matt Buschmann para convertirse en mamá. En un crudo y detallado relato, la periodista conmovió a millones de personas de la audiencia al revelar que incluso había tenido un aborto espontáneo mientras estaba al aire en su popular programa.
En una larga carta acompañada de una fotografía de sus mellizos que compartió con sus seguidores, la cronista de SportsCenter contó lo dificultosos que habían sido sus reiterados intentos para ser madre. “El recorrido por un sendero oscuro comenzó mientras era anfitriona de SportsCenter camino a Alabama. Llegué a Tuscaloosa con casi tres meses de embarazo. No volvería de la misma manera. Recordó
“Tenía miedo, nadie sabía que estaba embarazada, así que hice el espectáculo mientras tenía un aborto espontáneo. En televisión. Mi marido tuvo que ver esto desde más de mil millas de distancia, y me enviaba mensajes con opciones de hospitales durante las pausas comerciales”, añadió la conductora.
My mother bought them these onesies because she thought they were funny. For us, they're especially poignant. Finding a good egg didn't come easy for me, and I suspect there are many people out there facing the same struggle. The road down a dark path began while hosting Sportscenter on the road from Alabama. I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn't return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage. On television. My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks. It would get worse. Two more failed pregnancies. More than once, I'd have surgery one day and be on SportsCenter the next so as not to draw attention to my situation. We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures. After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs. I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn't bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked. It had. Times two. It was exciting news, but we knew better than to celebrate. So I spent a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach. There would be no baby announcement, no shower, we didn't buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn't sure they'd show up. We told very few people we were pregnant, and almost no one there were two. For those that thought I was weirdly quiet about my pregnancy, now you know why. For as long as I can remember I hosted Sportscenter on Mother's Day, and the last couple years doing that have been personally brutal. An hours-long reminder of everything that had gone wrong. I wasn't on tv today, and I'm not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.
Walsh contó, además, lo “brutal” que era para ella ser la conductora de SportsCenter en el Día de la Madre, sobre todo en los últimos dos años. “Eran horas en que se me recordaba que todo había salido mal”, fue lo que describió la periodista. “Hoy no estuve en televisión y no estoy segura de cuándo volveré a estar nuevamente, pero en lugar de eso tengo conmigo a estos dos magníficos óvulos. Mis únicos óvulos buenos. Y sé cuán afortunada soy en verdad”, concluyó.
Con información de Infobae