Sufrió de anorexia y ahora se convirtió en la campeona del fisicoculturismo (Fotos)

Hasta hace seis años atrás, la joven británica Nicola King tenía pocas posibilidades de sobrevivir. Su cabello se había caído, sus períodos menstruales habían desaparecido y el constante dolor corporal aumentaba.
Con 16 años comenzó leyendo las calorías que tenía cada alimento, posteriormente eliminó al chocolate de su dieta, después dejó de comer e incluso abandonó la toma de agua. Cuando quiso darse cuenta ya estaba sumergida en la anorexia.
Sorry I've not been contacting back today .. so on a positive had a women's magazine approach me and my story in my words will be featured in their in the next couple of weeks to hopefully get out awareness to more ❤ On another note , talking for almost an hour about the worst time of my life in detail on the phone has left me affected so with gym sessions done it's food prep and time out with mum to regain my high 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I'll get back to anyone who's tried reaching me later this evening , please appreciate that I need some time out ❤😘 Even when your dragged back to the bad times keep Focusing on where you've got to 💁🏼💪🏻
Al borde de la muerte, se vio obligada a recorrer distintos hospitales. Su peso apenas alcanzaba los 25 kilos y su indice de masa corporal era de una niña de ocho años. Los médicos llegaron a confirmarle a la familia que algunos de sus órganos vitales habían empezado a dejar de funcionar.
Poco a poco la oriunda de Andover, localidad situada en el condado inglés de Hampshire, empezó a mejorar tras haber estado seis meses internada y alimentándose a través de una sonda.
Midweek motivation ❤ I've always been a strong believer to never Focus on the past but being up all night I've realised for me I have to occasionally look back , to remind myself of how far I've come and how far away I now am from that place and person I used to be . Last week I had a couple of days that have probably been the hardest so far on prep, life and yesterday was a real struggle mentally .my anxiety took over , I was exhausted , and shut myself away, I've lost friends due to competing but with the support I do have I push through it. Yes it's demanding and people don't understand it , but when I'm training I'm free , I'm happy , I know it's what I want to do . So as hard as it is , you have to sacrifice a little to gain a lot and I know the people that stick with me through the struggles and lows will be the ones I carry through to the highs ❤ I've had people doubt me and even make comments that I'm not strong enough , I'm too slim , don't I need to look this way or that way. Even last night I had to sit and receive abuse and negativity on social media and it terrified me to post again. it knocks me down because I have self doubt everyday but that's when u put your head up, heart strong and make sure you use those doubts to push that extra mile to make it happen . Their are days I feel I'm not ready for stage but will I ever think I am ?! Some one close to me recently said to me ” we see our flaws and multiply them, yet we forget to see the beauty within” this was powerful for me and it's so true ❤ We are all beautiful in our own unique ways. I don't post these pictures for sympathy or for attention, it's purely to show that everyone behind their smiles has a story , don't judge people, be kind and for those people struggling , let this be a reminder that however heavy and dark life gets … hold on , pain ends 🙌🏻❤ smile and believe that you can have a good life and have the right to go for your dreams ⭐️⭐️❤❤ I've had an incredible amount of support from people I've only known in the last few weeks , that's just another reason why I fall in love with the fitness and industry everyday! 🙌🏻
Pero no fue hasta el año 2015 que realmente deseó aumentar su masa muscular. En su proceso de recuperación, dentro de un gimnasio, conoció el fisicoculturismo y a partir de allí cambió su vida.
Tan sólo 18 meses le bastaron para tonificar su cuerpo, para revivirlo de aquella enfermedad. Cambió su figura notablemente, a tal punto que llegó a coronarse campeona en abril del Pure Elite Tournament del Reino Unido, bajo la categoría Mejor transformación.
Today really is madness and I've just spent 2 hours with the BBC at my house being filmed and interviewed . As much as it's all so positive I have struggled and am getting overwhelmed trying to get back to people , especially girls struggling and needing help … I'm doing what I can but hope everyone can respect the fact I still have my own demons and struggles and I'm trying to take it one thing at a time After a bit of a wobbly this morning ❤ Having some time out with my mum and food prepping lol I'm a couple of weeks away from another comp so have that to keep on track with too! Will be on BBC one south news at 6.30 tonight and I really encourage u to watcht , parents too as my mum says some words also ❤ So after a brain draining day and surreal amount of support online I'm switching off for a short while and focusing on the moment I felt my life had finally changed 😘 here it is …
“Siempre creí que nunca volvería a concentrarme en el pasado, pero al estar despierta toda la noche me di cuenta de que ocasionalmente tengo que mirar hacia atrás para recordar lo lejos que he llegado y lo lejos que estoy de ese lugar y esa persona que solía ser”, reconoció en uno de sus tantos mensajes de superación en su cuenta de Instagram.
TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY ❤ I spent last week battling with myself and feeling knocked down by myself and also others who don't understand the prep journey, yet I'll always say I'm ok when asked…I'm getting on stage to compete in 3 weeks and it terrifies me but their isn't anything I've been more determined to do, when I've been close to losing my life and fought back when everyone thought that was it , i surely can overcome fear that life throws my way .. it's believing in you and pushing through! I've spent the last few days surrounded by people who lift me up and who I can be nothing but myself around. Had a lovely weekend with some top company 🙌🏻 Ive realised a lot in the last week amongst the lows and the highs , their are a lot of things I want to change and a lot of decisions that need to be made but it's taking one thing at a time and chipping away at it bit by bit … I always give myself such a hard time if I don't “fix” things immediately or have my life miraculously the way I want it overnight ! for now my priority is competing in 3 weeks. Whilst the rest of my life is still an unchosen and unsettled path I've found Gym life my escape, my passion and something that can take me away from all that. Yes it's hard and some days I'm exhausted but I love the satisfaction when you hit that blockage point yet keep going .. some people don't get it and others have knocked me down but I keep beside me the ones who don't question the things that make me happy and keep me sane ❤ The reward is not so great without the struggle 💪🏻 Don't put pressure on yourself to change everything at once , the first step is deciding you want to change something ,then it's how .. patience is a must , nothing worth having comes without a wait and a lot of hard work 😘 Find your ‘thing’ and give it EVERYTHING 😍💪🏻💁🏼
Short post after an amazing long day but I'm overwhelmed and had the most incredible time , it's so surreal… I won transformation category , was given a pure elite pro card and am off for a photo shoot on the beach tomorrow ❤❤❤❤❤ I couldn't have done it without a lot of u, you know who you are ! Will contact everyone back tomorrow but tonight I'm heading to bed with a smile on my face and trophy beside me !
Fuente: Infobae